Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogChelsea Gardens

Chelsea Gardens

The Flagship 2, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Alaia Developments L.L.C
Total area
from 44 m² to 129 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 326 177 $from 5 150 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Post Handover
40%
Post Handover Installment Period
24 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
44
326 177 – 339 758
7 284 – 7 572
1 bedroom
73 – 129
502 726 – 668 410
5 150 – 6 885
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

An elegant combination of contemporary architecture and a resort atmosphere in the very heart of Dubai. Chelsea Gardens is a boutique project where every detail is thoughtfully designed for comfortable living just a few steps from the financial district and the city’s main attractions. The project offers residences with terraces, private pools, and premium finishes for those who value quality and a convenient location. Key Features — The apartments are fully equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and wardrobe systems. The interiors are finished using gray and matte black marble with white veining, natural teak decking on the balconies, and textured wood. Hidden LED lighting in ceiling coves creates a soft perimeter glow, while bio-fireplaces add coziness. — On the territory of the club residence: an infinity pool, fitness gym, yoga studio, children’s playground, landscaped inner courtyard with a water feature and relaxation areas, and a lobby lounge with a zen garden. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Garden City community with direct access to key locations of the metropolis. The World Trade Centre metro station is within walking distance. Museum of the Future, Zabeel Palace, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Frame, Coca-Cola Arena, and Dubai Dolphinarium can be reached within 5–15 minutes. The drive to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Trump International Golf Club takes 20–30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.

Location

View on map
The Flagship 2, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport700 m
Sea2 km
School850 m
Shop1 km
Medical center600 m
Metro station1 km
Airport13 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
Catalog