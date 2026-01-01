Description

An elegant combination of contemporary architecture and a resort atmosphere in the very heart of Dubai. Chelsea Gardens is a boutique project where every detail is thoughtfully designed for comfortable living just a few steps from the financial district and the city’s main attractions. The project offers residences with terraces, private pools, and premium finishes for those who value quality and a convenient location. Key Features — The apartments are fully equipped with built-in kitchen appliances and wardrobe systems. The interiors are finished using gray and matte black marble with white veining, natural teak decking on the balconies, and textured wood. Hidden LED lighting in ceiling coves creates a soft perimeter glow, while bio-fireplaces add coziness. — On the territory of the club residence: an infinity pool, fitness gym, yoga studio, children’s playground, landscaped inner courtyard with a water feature and relaxation areas, and a lobby lounge with a zen garden. Location Advantages The complex is located in the prestigious Jumeirah Garden City community with direct access to key locations of the metropolis. The World Trade Centre metro station is within walking distance. Museum of the Future, Zabeel Palace, Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Dubai Frame, Coca-Cola Arena, and Dubai Dolphinarium can be reached within 5–15 minutes. The drive to Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, and Trump International Golf Club takes 20–30 minutes. The road to Dubai International Airport takes 25 minutes.