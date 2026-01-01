Catalog
Casa Canal by AHS

18, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
AHS Properties
Total area
from 431 m² to 1152 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 6
Starting price
from 6 126 615 $from 14 192 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height4.5 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Building height100 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesPenthouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
431
6 126 615
14 192
6 bedrooms
1152
20 422 050
17 724

Description

CASA CANAL is a high-rise tower located on the first line of Dubai Water Canal, рядом with Safa Park. The project features contemporary architectural solutions, optimal natural light orientation, and rational internal space planning, ensuring maximum privacy and comfort for everyday living. Key Features: – Villas and penthouses are delivered with completed interior finishes, executed using high-quality materials and well-thought-out design solutions. The specification includes fully equipped kitchens, built-in appliances, modern sanitary ware, and parking spaces. – The infrastructure of the complex creates a полноценную residential environment with controlled access for residents. The territory includes landscaped public areas, green recreational zones, a swimming pool, lounge areas, and service facilities. – For those who support an active lifestyle, a fitness gym, a yoga and stretching studio, walking routes, as well as spaces for meetings and social interaction are available. Location Advantages The complex is situated near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. DIFC and Business Bay can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are approximately 10–15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is located about 15–20 minutes by car.

Location

18, 55 Street, Al Wasl, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea2 km
School3 km
Shop800 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station2 km
Airport18 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Sauna
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
