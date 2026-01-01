Casa Canal by AHS

Description

CASA CANAL is a high-rise tower located on the first line of Dubai Water Canal, рядом with Safa Park. The project features contemporary architectural solutions, optimal natural light orientation, and rational internal space planning, ensuring maximum privacy and comfort for everyday living. Key Features: – Villas and penthouses are delivered with completed interior finishes, executed using high-quality materials and well-thought-out design solutions. The specification includes fully equipped kitchens, built-in appliances, modern sanitary ware, and parking spaces. – The infrastructure of the complex creates a полноценную residential environment with controlled access for residents. The territory includes landscaped public areas, green recreational zones, a swimming pool, lounge areas, and service facilities. – For those who support an active lifestyle, a fitness gym, a yoga and stretching studio, walking routes, as well as spaces for meetings and social interaction are available. Location Advantages The complex is situated near Sheikh Zayed Road, providing quick access to Dubai’s key destinations. DIFC and Business Bay can be reached within 5–10 minutes. Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are approximately 10–15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is located about 15–20 minutes by car.