Description

Luxurious residential complex on the banks of the canal in Al Wasl. The architecture of Casa AHS impresses with its spaciousness thanks to its unusually high ceilings. Spacious terraces offer panoramic views of the city and are the perfect place for both secluded relaxation and evening receptions. Key features - All residences feature natural finishes, built-in storage systems, high ceilings, and well-thought-out functional layouts. - Residents can take advantage of chauffeur and 24-hour concierge services. - The complex's premium infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga space, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa center, lounge areas, cigar room, café, cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the most secluded area of Dubai Canal, opposite Safa Park. Sheikh Zayed Road is just 5 minutes away. Many popular locations in the city are within a 10-minute radius: the DIFC district, Burj Al Arab, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.