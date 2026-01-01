Catalog
1/5, Al Hadiqa Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AHS Properties
Total area
from 460 m² to 2972 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 6
Starting price
from 8 168 820 $from 14 095 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesDecorated
Ceiling height6 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesPenthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
460 – 502
8 168 820
16 259 – 17 749
4 bedrooms
676
9 530 290
14 095
6 bedrooms
2972
44 928 510
15 113
Description

Luxurious residential complex on the banks of the canal in Al Wasl. The architecture of Casa AHS impresses with its spaciousness thanks to its unusually high ceilings. Spacious terraces offer panoramic views of the city and are the perfect place for both secluded relaxation and evening receptions. Key features - All residences feature natural finishes, built-in storage systems, high ceilings, and well-thought-out functional layouts. - Residents can take advantage of chauffeur and 24-hour concierge services. - The complex's premium infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga space, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spa center, lounge areas, cigar room, café, cinema, and more. Location advantages The project is located in the most secluded area of Dubai Canal, opposite Safa Park. Sheikh Zayed Road is just 5 minutes away. Many popular locations in the city are within a 10-minute radius: the DIFC district, Burj Al Arab, Mall of the Emirates, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

1/5, Al Hadiqa Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Airport19 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
