Brabus Island by Cosmo

Ultra-modern residential complex in the prestigious Al Raha neighborhood of Abu Dhabi. Brabus Island is the embodiment of the Brabus brand's signature architectural style: bold design, high quality construction and personalized approach to interior design. Coastal living and exceptional level of comfort for those who appreciate perfection in every detail. Key features - All apartments are finished, with built-in appliances and storage systems, double glazed windows for noise and heat insulation, central air conditioning, high speed internet due to fiber optic network and satellite dish. - There is an opportunity to choose one of three stylistic solutions - Black and Bold, White Bliss or Gray Haven - and customize the space to suit your lifestyle. - Residents have access to a swimming pool and state-of-the-art fitness center, jogging trails and tennis courts, children's playground, landscaped park areas and walkways, direct access to the beach, 24-hour security and ample parking, shopping arcade and restaurant areas, etc. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Street highway. Al Raha Beach is 5 minutes away, Etihad Arena is 12 minutes away and Sheikh Zayed Mosque is 15 minutes away. Ferrari World Entertainment Park is a 20-minute ride, Saadiyat Island and Louvre Abu Dhabi Museum are 25 minutes away. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 10-minute drive away.