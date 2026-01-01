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HomeReal Estate CatalogBlossom 40 by Tranquil

Blossom 40 by Tranquil

1/1, 10B Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Tranquil Infra Developers
Total area
from 80 m² to 122 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 360 673 $from 4 132 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
15%
Upon Handover
65%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
80
360 673 – 361 091
4 498
2 bedrooms
113 – 122
468 738 – 522 725
4 132 – 4 278
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Blossom 40 is a low-rise residential complex in Majan. Spacious floor plans, striking architecture, and harmonious surroundings create a peaceful atmosphere for comfortable living. The project is ideal for families and those who value a balance between privacy, nature, and urban infrastructure. Key features - Apartments are delivered with premium finishes in light tones, featuring a minimalist design, thoughtful details, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a children’s playground, a barbecue terrace, a sauna, a heated pool, lounge areas, a movie theater, and more. Location advantages The building is located in an area with excellent transportation access. It takes just 5 minutes to reach one of the emirate’s main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The drive to the IMG World of Adventures theme park takes 8 minutes; to the Global Village international fair, the Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Miracle Garden—15 minutes; and to the Dubai Outlet Mall—20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
1/1, 10B Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School900 m
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport24 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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