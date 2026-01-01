Blossom 40 by Tranquil

Description

Blossom 40 is a low-rise residential complex in Majan. Spacious floor plans, striking architecture, and harmonious surroundings create a peaceful atmosphere for comfortable living. The project is ideal for families and those who value a balance between privacy, nature, and urban infrastructure. Key features - Apartments are delivered with premium finishes in light tones, featuring a minimalist design, thoughtful details, high ceilings, panoramic windows, and balconies. - The complex’s amenities include: a gym, a children’s playground, a barbecue terrace, a sauna, a heated pool, lounge areas, a movie theater, and more. Location advantages The building is located in an area with excellent transportation access. It takes just 5 minutes to reach one of the emirate’s main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. The drive to the IMG World of Adventures theme park takes 8 minutes; to the Global Village international fair, the Dubai Butterfly Garden, and the Miracle Garden—15 minutes; and to the Dubai Outlet Mall—20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 20-minute drive away.