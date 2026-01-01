Description

A new residential complex on the legendary Palm Jumeirah waterfront. Bella by Passo is the final chapter of a large-scale project where contemporary architecture harmoniously blends with the seascape. The clubhouse offers premium residences with direct access to a 250-meter private beach and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Key Features — Interiors are designed in neutral beige tones using natural materials: white marble, light wood, and glass. Thoughtfully planned layouts with maximum natural light create an atmosphere of calm and comfort. — Infrastructure includes a lobby, library, spa center with a pool, children’s playroom, swimming pools, and cinemas. — Exclusive collections: classic apartments, duplexes with private gardens and integrated pools, penthouses with enclosed parking and a private elevator, beachfront mansions with 6 bedrooms and direct sea access. Location Advantages The complex is located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, providing easy access to key areas of the metropolis. Atlantis The Royal is 4 minutes away, Nakheel Mall — 10 minutes, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and Topgolf Dubai — 15–20 minutes. Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, The Els Club, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and Kite Beach can be reached in 25–30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 35 minutes.