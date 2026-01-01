Catalog
Bella by Passo

Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 143 m² to 265 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 4
Starting price
from 1 737 236 $from 12 135 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors15
Water supplyYes
Building height57 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
143
1 737 236
12 135
3 bedrooms
204
3 057 862
14 954
4 bedrooms
265
6 393 463
24 105
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

A new residential complex on the legendary Palm Jumeirah waterfront. Bella by Passo is the final chapter of a large-scale project where contemporary architecture harmoniously blends with the seascape. The clubhouse offers premium residences with direct access to a 250-meter private beach and panoramic views of the Arabian Gulf. Key Features — Interiors are designed in neutral beige tones using natural materials: white marble, light wood, and glass. Thoughtfully planned layouts with maximum natural light create an atmosphere of calm and comfort. — Infrastructure includes a lobby, library, spa center with a pool, children’s playroom, swimming pools, and cinemas. — Exclusive collections: classic apartments, duplexes with private gardens and integrated pools, penthouses with enclosed parking and a private elevator, beachfront mansions with 6 bedrooms and direct sea access. Location Advantages The complex is located on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah, providing easy access to key areas of the metropolis. Atlantis The Royal is 4 minutes away, Nakheel Mall — 10 minutes, Dubai Marina, Ain Dubai, and Topgolf Dubai — 15–20 minutes. Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, The Els Club, Dubai Butterfly Garden, and Kite Beach can be reached in 25–30 minutes. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 35 minutes.

Location

View on map
Kempinski Hotel & Residences Palm Jumeirah, Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Palm Jumeirah

Dubai
Palm Jumeirah is the largest artificial island created in the shape of a palm tree with branches. It is known to all tourists coming to the UAE. Palm Jumeirah has entered the top districts in which investors with high income prefer to buy real estate.
More details

Transport accessibility

Sea220 m
Airport36 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace
