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HomeReal Estate CatalogBAYN by ORA

BAYN by ORA

Ghantout, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
ORA Development
Total area
from 385 m² to 1667 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 3 to 5
Starting price
from 1 769 911 $from 4 597 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Plot area4800000 m²
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesVilla
Construction stagesPlanning
Type of parkingPrivate Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
3 bedrooms
385
1 769 911
4 597
4 bedrooms
390
2 123 893
5 446
5 bedrooms
1667
9 312 455
5 586

Description

The large-scale residential community BAYN, located in the Ghantoot area, is situated between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is positioned as a coastal environment where both urban and natural elements are integrated. The project spans approximately 4.8 million square meters and is designed to accommodate around 32,000 residents. Key features –Villas and townhouses are delivered with full finishing, using natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, engineered wood, and quartz. –A significant portion of the area is dedicated to landscaping, with approximately 55% of the site occupied by parks and open areas, complemented by a network of cycling paths and pedestrian walkways. –Residents have access to a well-developed infrastructure that includes a 1.2 km beach, a marina with 204 berths, a lagoon, waterways, community pools, and walking paths, as well as a sports club, schools, a medical center, and retail and community facilities. Location advantages Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in about 7 minutes by car, and Dubai Marina in around 20 minutes. Downtown Dubai is approximately a 35-minute drive away, while Abu Dhabi can be reached in about 45 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located around 25 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Ghantout, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea800 m
School1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center21 km
Airport36 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Open balcony
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
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