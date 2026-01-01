BAYN by ORA

Description

The large-scale residential community BAYN, located in the Ghantoot area, is situated between Dubai and Abu Dhabi and is positioned as a coastal environment where both urban and natural elements are integrated. The project spans approximately 4.8 million square meters and is designed to accommodate around 32,000 residents. Key features –Villas and townhouses are delivered with full finishing, using natural materials such as marble, porcelain tiles, engineered wood, and quartz. –A significant portion of the area is dedicated to landscaping, with approximately 55% of the site occupied by parks and open areas, complemented by a network of cycling paths and pedestrian walkways. –Residents have access to a well-developed infrastructure that includes a 1.2 km beach, a marina with 204 berths, a lagoon, waterways, community pools, and walking paths, as well as a sports club, schools, a medical center, and retail and community facilities. Location advantages Palm Jebel Ali can be reached in about 7 minutes by car, and Dubai Marina in around 20 minutes. Downtown Dubai is approximately a 35-minute drive away, while Abu Dhabi can be reached in about 45 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is located around 25 minutes away.