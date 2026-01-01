Catalog
Azure by Lapis

69A, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Salem Road, Al Hamra Village, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Lapis Properties LLC
Total area
from 36 m² to 238 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 251 567 $from 4 804 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
55%
Post Handover
25%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2028
Sales launchQ4 2025
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors40
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
36 – 65
251 567 – 381 964
5 862 – 6 928
1 bedroom
71 – 105
405 629 – 585 954
5 569 – 5 653
2 bedrooms
101 – 142
545 557 – 868 539
5 356 – 6 081
3 bedrooms
147 – 238
790 878 – 1 146 861
4 804 – 5 353
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

High-rise residential complex in the popular RAK Central district. Azure’s elegant architecture features panoramic glazing and modern design. The project successfully combines proximity to the Persian Gulf and the Al Marjan resort island with the growing infrastructure of the urban community. Key Features – Bright, light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and generous balconies/terraces. – Apartments come with built-in kitchens and thoughtful storage solutions. – For time by the water: an infinity pool, sun deck, and a separate kids’ pool. – For staying in shape: indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga spaces, and jogging tracks. – For team play: a beach-volleyball court. – For family weekends: a children’s playground and interactive “dancing” fountains; open-air cinema in the evenings. – For get-togethers: lounge areas, a billiards lounge, BBQ terraces, and a rooftop sky garden. – A multi-purpose room for work and meetings is provided on site. Location Advantages The complex is located in the rapidly developing RAK Central district with convenient access to the E11 highway. Within five minutes you can find Al Hamra Mall, RAK Academy and GEMS Westminster schools, as well as RAK Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Al Jazeerah Beach, Al Hamra Heritage Village, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Marjan Island with its casino are 7–10 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah takes about 45 minutes, to Dubai around 1 hour 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 32 minutes away.

Location

Transport accessibility

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Sea2 km
School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
