Azure by Lapis

High-rise residential complex in the popular RAK Central district. Azure’s elegant architecture features panoramic glazing and modern design. The project successfully combines proximity to the Persian Gulf and the Al Marjan resort island with the growing infrastructure of the urban community. Key Features – Bright, light-toned finishes, panoramic windows, and generous balconies/terraces. – Apartments come with built-in kitchens and thoughtful storage solutions. – For time by the water: an infinity pool, sun deck, and a separate kids’ pool. – For staying in shape: indoor and outdoor gyms, yoga spaces, and jogging tracks. – For team play: a beach-volleyball court. – For family weekends: a children’s playground and interactive “dancing” fountains; open-air cinema in the evenings. – For get-togethers: lounge areas, a billiards lounge, BBQ terraces, and a rooftop sky garden. – A multi-purpose room for work and meetings is provided on site. Location Advantages The complex is located in the rapidly developing RAK Central district with convenient access to the E11 highway. Within five minutes you can find Al Hamra Mall, RAK Academy and GEMS Westminster schools, as well as RAK Hospital and Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital. Al Jazeerah Beach, Al Hamra Heritage Village, the Royal Yacht Club of Ras Al Khaimah, and Al Marjan Island with its casino are 7–10 minutes away. The drive to Sharjah takes about 45 minutes, to Dubai around 1 hour 15 minutes. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport is 32 minutes away.