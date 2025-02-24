Ayaan Heights by IGO

Description

Harmony of metropolis rhythm and natural tranquility. The multifunctional complex Ayaan combines apartments and office spaces in the Meydan Horizon district. This project is designed for those who seek a balance between professional activity and a comfortable life by the water, surrounded by greenery. Key Features — A collection of units with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, high ceilings, Smart Home system, open layouts, and panoramic windows with views of the lagoon and park. — Interiors are finished in a light palette with dominant shades of baked milk, sand, and natural wood. Matte finishes and textured wall cladding in gray-beige stone emphasize the geometry of the space. — Infrastructure includes an infinity pool with a terrace, a fully equipped fitness center, a multifunctional leisure area, a children's club with a play zone, and a sky bar. — Retail boutiques on the ground floor provide everyday convenience for residents. Commercial spaces create a self-sufficient ecosystem within the building. Location Advantages The residence is located in the developing Meydan Horizon community with direct access to the city's main transport arteries. Travel time to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Design District is 5–10 minutes. A trip to World Islands takes 5 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.