Ayaan Heights by IGO

Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 71 m² to 163 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 451 353 $from 6 153 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
18 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
3%
  1. On Signing SPA
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
71 – 74
451 353 – 485 783
6 326 – 6 553
2 bedrooms
120
739 721 – 762 719
6 153 – 6 330
3 bedrooms
161 – 163
1 014 734 – 1 029 053
6 279 – 6 281
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Harmony of metropolis rhythm and natural tranquility. The multifunctional complex Ayaan combines apartments and office spaces in the Meydan Horizon district. This project is designed for those who seek a balance between professional activity and a comfortable life by the water, surrounded by greenery. Key Features — A collection of units with 1, 2, and 3 bedrooms, high ceilings, Smart Home system, open layouts, and panoramic windows with views of the lagoon and park. — Interiors are finished in a light palette with dominant shades of baked milk, sand, and natural wood. Matte finishes and textured wall cladding in gray-beige stone emphasize the geometry of the space. — Infrastructure includes an infinity pool with a terrace, a fully equipped fitness center, a multifunctional leisure area, a children's club with a play zone, and a sky bar. — Retail boutiques on the ground floor provide everyday convenience for residents. Commercial spaces create a self-sufficient ecosystem within the building. Location Advantages The residence is located in the developing Meydan Horizon community with direct access to the city's main transport arteries. Travel time to Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, and Dubai Design District is 5–10 minutes. A trip to World Islands takes 5 minutes, and to Palm Jumeirah — 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 15 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Bu Kadra, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop750 m
Medical center3 km
Airport19 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area

