AYA Beachfront Residences

400/5, King Faisal Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 58 m² to 708 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 295 180 $from 3 519 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors11
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
58 – 69
295 180 – 366 915
5 016 – 5 287
2 bedrooms
93 – 200
474 141 – 818 004
4 076 – 5 090
3 bedrooms
129 – 229
644 675 – 967 280
4 206 – 4 960
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Gem of coastal living in Umm el-Quwain. The striking silhouette of AYA Beachfront Residences adorns the skyline, carefully preserving the beauty of the surrounding area. Perfect proportions, functional layouts and thoughtful design create exquisite spaces for those who appreciate perfection in every detail. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes, built-in appliances and walk-in closets, Smart Home system, soundproof panels, panoramic double-glazed windows and spacious balconies. -The following environmental solutions were considered in the design of the building to reduce resource consumption: environmentally friendly locally produced materials, optimized HVAC systems, energy efficient LED lighting, energy recovery ventilation systems compliant with ASHRAE standards, zero-asbestos materials, etc. - On the territory of the complex are located: fitness center, playground, yoga space, infinity-pool with Jacuzzi, sauna, outdoor cinema, co-working and conference hall, landscaped garden, cigar room, billiards, lounge zone, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to King Faisal Street. It will take 13 minutes to drive to Al Khor Mangroves Nature Reserve, 14 minutes to Mall of UAQ, and 30 minutes to Camel Race Track. Ras Al Khaimah's popular Al Marjan Island neighborhood is 20 minutes away. Sharjah International Airport is 35 minutes away.

Location

View on map
400/5, King Faisal Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center2 km
Airport47 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside
