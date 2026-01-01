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HomeReal Estate CatalogAt 85 Residences

At 85 Residences

175, Gardenia Townhomes, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Scope Properties
Total area
from 32 m² to 219 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 176 960 $from 3 717 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
5%
Upon Handover
75%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 5
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex, Townhouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32
176 960
5 411
1 bedroom
64
299 471
4 631
2 bedrooms
112
435 594
3 878

Description

Harmony of Stone and Light in the Heart of a Prestigious District. At 85 Residences is a contemporary boutique residence, part of the Al Wasl Gate master plan. The complex draws inspiration from astatine — the rarest chemical element on the planet. The philosophy behind this concept is balance and precision, free from excess. Key Features — The architecture combines reflective glass facades, marble cladding, panoramic windows, and deliberate geometry to create a distinctive exterior. — The interior design and finishes are rendered in cream, ivory, and beige tones with chestnut accents. The walls are adorned with textured panels, natural wood features throughout the décor, and the floors are laid with two varieties of marble: the lighter Calacatta Borghini and the deeper Fior di Bosco. Bronze details complete the composition with refined, precise lines. — World-class amenities include a swimming pool, yoga studio, fitness center, rooftop lounge, park, children's play areas, and relaxation zones. — Select residences offer private gardens and deep enclosed terraces with living plants. — Round-the-clock security and concierge service. Location Advantages The project is situated within an established community with easy access to the city's main highways and metro stations just minutes away. Festival Plaza, Corridor of Tolerance, Dubai Marina, Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates are all reachable within 10–20 minutes. Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Burj Al Arab are a 25–30 minute journey away. Kite Beach and Global Village are 40 minutes out. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes by car.

Location

View on map
175, Gardenia Townhomes, Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport650 m
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
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