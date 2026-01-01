Description

Harmony of Stone and Light in the Heart of a Prestigious District. At 85 Residences is a contemporary boutique residence, part of the Al Wasl Gate master plan. The complex draws inspiration from astatine — the rarest chemical element on the planet. The philosophy behind this concept is balance and precision, free from excess. Key Features — The architecture combines reflective glass facades, marble cladding, panoramic windows, and deliberate geometry to create a distinctive exterior. — The interior design and finishes are rendered in cream, ivory, and beige tones with chestnut accents. The walls are adorned with textured panels, natural wood features throughout the décor, and the floors are laid with two varieties of marble: the lighter Calacatta Borghini and the deeper Fior di Bosco. Bronze details complete the composition with refined, precise lines. — World-class amenities include a swimming pool, yoga studio, fitness center, rooftop lounge, park, children's play areas, and relaxation zones. — Select residences offer private gardens and deep enclosed terraces with living plants. — Round-the-clock security and concierge service. Location Advantages The project is situated within an established community with easy access to the city's main highways and metro stations just minutes away. Festival Plaza, Corridor of Tolerance, Dubai Marina, Ibn Battuta Mall, Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Mall of the Emirates are all reachable within 10–20 minutes. Dubai Mall, Business Bay, Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, Coca-Cola Arena, Zabeel Palace, and Burj Al Arab are a 25–30 minute journey away. Kite Beach and Global Village are 40 minutes out. Al Maktoum International Airport is 30 minutes by car.