Description

A prestigious residential complex in the heart of Meydan District 11. Arthouse Private Residences is a limited collection of units that combines cosmopolitan design with the philosophy of refined urban living. The project offers premium infrastructure, well-thought-out layouts, and five-star hotel-level comfort. Key Features — Apartments finished in a calm palette with ivory and warm walnut accents, fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances, and panoramic windows. Each residence includes a balcony overlooking the park, pool, or landscaped inner courtyard. — Residents have access to a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, children’s play area, barbecue pavilion, biophilic orangery with a park, juice bar, and healthy dining cafe. — World-class services: concierge, a la carte services, valet parking, 24/7 security, a modern air filtration system, and drinking water purification. Location Advantages The club residence is located in Meydan District 11, a well-developed community with excellent transport connectivity to the city’s central areas. Kent College Dubai is 5 minutes away. Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba Palace, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, Global Village, and Dubai Marina can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive.