Arthouse Private Residences

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Viva Development
Total area
from 63 m² to 108 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 294 078 $from 4 384 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
63
294 078
4 621
2 bedrooms
108
476 514
4 384

Description

A prestigious residential complex in the heart of Meydan District 11. Arthouse Private Residences is a limited collection of units that combines cosmopolitan design with the philosophy of refined urban living. The project offers premium infrastructure, well-thought-out layouts, and five-star hotel-level comfort. Key Features — Apartments finished in a calm palette with ivory and warm walnut accents, fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances, and panoramic windows. Each residence includes a balcony overlooking the park, pool, or landscaped inner courtyard. — Residents have access to a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, children’s play area, barbecue pavilion, biophilic orangery with a park, juice bar, and healthy dining cafe. — World-class services: concierge, a la carte services, valet parking, 24/7 security, a modern air filtration system, and drinking water purification. Location Advantages The club residence is located in Meydan District 11, a well-developed community with excellent transport connectivity to the city’s central areas. Kent College Dubai is 5 minutes away. Meydan Racecourse, Nad Al Sheba Palace, Business Bay, Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera, Zabeel Palace, Coca-Cola Arena, Global Village, and Dubai Marina can be reached within 15–20 minutes. Palm Jumeirah, Ain Dubai, and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive.

Location

Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport22 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
