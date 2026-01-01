Catalog
Antalya by Karma

Elite 3 Sports Residence, Stadium Park Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Karma Developers
Total area
from 38 m² to 147 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 217 697 $from 3 992 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
60 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 39
217 697 – 226 650
5 656 – 5 776
1 bedroom
72 – 77
321 567 – 344 546
4 447 – 4 472
2 bedrooms
109 – 120
440 130 – 482 433
3 992 – 4 012
3 bedrooms
146 – 147
681 012 – 685 130
4 637 – 4 652
Description

Architectural etude in the dynamic Dubai Sports City community. The residential complex Antalya offers a new vision of premium living. It is perfectly suited for those who value the harmony of activity and comfort. Key Features — Stylish apartments feature modern finishes in golden, biscuit, and peach tones. Panoramic windows and thoughtful layouts create a cozy atmosphere and allow you to enjoy the green landscapes. — The wellness infrastructure includes an infinity pool, jacuzzi, yoga space, zen garden for meditation, gym, and sauna. — Family-friendly amenities: children’s playground, dog park, mini-golf course, barbecue area, and an open-air cinema under the starry sky. — Exclusive services include a banquet hall with a non-alcoholic bar, billiard room, covered parking, nanny services, and on-demand cleaning. Location Advantages The project is located in the heart of Dubai Sports City with direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. It takes 7 minutes to reach Miracle Garden, 14 minutes to Global Village, and 18 minutes to Burj Al Arab and Dubai Marina. The journey to iconic landmarks Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah, and Dubai Mall takes 19 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 22 minutes from the residence.

Location

Elite 3 Sports Residence, Stadium Park Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport260 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport31 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
