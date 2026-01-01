Amra by Citi Developers

Description

Three elegant towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm al-Quwain. The Amra Wellness Complex is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle, relaxation, and investment opportunities. It offers convenient property management services and all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay in a unique natural setting. Key features - All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances, kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, and a smart home system. - When developing the architectural concept, special attention was paid to an eco-friendly approach to construction: rooftop solar panels, seawater cooling systems, energy-generating treadmills, LED lighting, enhanced thermal insulation, and water-saving fixtures. - Drought-resistant plants have been planted throughout the complex to maintain a green landscape year-round. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a padel court, a golf simulator, a children’s playroom, dining areas and a barbecue terrace, a spa center, a sauna, swimming pools, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a library, a movie theater, restaurants, a pharmacy, an organic food supermarket, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network. Educational and medical facilities, shops, and pharmacies are all within a 7- to 10-minute radius. It takes 10 minutes to reach the major Al Ittihad Street highway. The drive to the Mall of UAQ and Al Khor Mangrove National Park takes 15 minutes. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.