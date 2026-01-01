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HomeReal Estate CatalogAmra by Citi Developers

Amra by Citi Developers

76, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Citi Developers
Total area
from 46 m² to 272 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Starting price
from 187 883 $from 2 831 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
10%
Before Completion
50%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
36 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings3
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
46
187 883
4 045
1 bedroom
78
299 523
3 811
2 bedrooms
128
435 670
3 381
3 bedrooms
177
503 744
2 831
4 bedrooms
272
1 116 405
4 092
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Three elegant towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Umm al-Quwain. The Amra Wellness Complex is designed to promote a healthy lifestyle, relaxation, and investment opportunities. It offers convenient property management services and all the amenities needed for a comfortable stay in a unique natural setting. Key features - All apartments are fully furnished and equipped with built-in appliances, kitchen cabinets, walk-in closets, and a smart home system. - When developing the architectural concept, special attention was paid to an eco-friendly approach to construction: rooftop solar panels, seawater cooling systems, energy-generating treadmills, LED lighting, enhanced thermal insulation, and water-saving fixtures. - Drought-resistant plants have been planted throughout the complex to maintain a green landscape year-round. - The complex’s extensive amenities include: a gym, yoga and Pilates studios, a padel court, a golf simulator, a children’s playroom, dining areas and a barbecue terrace, a spa center, a sauna, swimming pools, a coworking space, meeting rooms, a library, a movie theater, restaurants, a pharmacy, an organic food supermarket, and more. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a well-developed road network. Educational and medical facilities, shops, and pharmacies are all within a 7- to 10-minute radius. It takes 10 minutes to reach the major Al Ittihad Street highway. The drive to the Mall of UAQ and Al Khor Mangrove National Park takes 15 minutes. The drive to Sharjah International Airport takes 40 minutes.

Location

View on map
76, Sheikh Ahmed Bin Rashid Al Mu'alla Road, Umm Al Quwain City, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
School2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport48 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Library
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Terrace
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