Amazonia by Palladium

Dilan Tower, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Palladium Prime Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 35 m² to 175 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 296 800 $from 5 363 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
On Signing SPA
15%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
Fully furnishedYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35
296 800 – 326 753
8 480 – 9 336
1 bedroom
56 – 66
340 368 – 370 320
5 611 – 6 078
2 bedrooms
72 – 132
416 610 – 707 964
5 363 – 5 786
3 bedrooms
174 – 175
980 258 – 1 116 405
5 634 – 6 379
Brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Al Jaddaf neighbourhood. Amazonia clubhouse's wood panelling and façade landscaping create a visually appealing and cosy exterior. Contemporary interior design and carefully considered open-plan layouts offer eco-friendly living spaces that are ideal for hosting guests and spending time with family. Key features - Fully furnished apartments finished in light beige tones, panoramic windows, balconies, integrated appliances and storage systems. - Residents have access to: gym, swimming pool, cinema, children's playground, lounge area, zen garden on the roof, co-working space, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. - Unique features include a waterfall on the front of the building and a huge terrarium in the main lobby. Location advantages The project is located between two major highways - Sheikh Rashid Road and Al Khail Road. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is 9 minutes away, Dubai Frame is 11 minutes away, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 17 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah Beach is 27 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 13 minutes away.

Location

View on map
Dilan Tower, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport400 m
Shop100 m
Medical center350 m
Metro station600 m
Airport5 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
