Alder at Park Five by Deyaar

H39 Building, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 119 m² to 146 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 455 751 $from 3 323 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
55%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
119 – 146
455 751 – 487 154
3 323 – 3 809
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Modern residential community in Dubai Production City. The architecture of the Alder building combines clean geometric shapes and spacious open terraces that seamlessly connect indoor and outdoor spaces. Here, every detail contributes to create a balance between nature and comfort. Key features - All apartments feature high-quality finishes, built-in appliances, high ceilings, and panoramic windows. - The complex's infrastructure includes three levels of premium amenities: a gym, a children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, a barbecue terrace, lounge areas, a multipurpose clubfor work and leisure, and more. Location advantages Due to access to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, you can easily reach any key points in the city. It takes 2 minutes to get to City Centre Me'aisem, 15 minutes to Expo City, and 20 minutes to the popular Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away.

Location

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School2 km
Shop500 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Recreation area
