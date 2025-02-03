Catalog
Akala by Arada

Central Park Towers, Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arada Developments LLC
Total area
from 96 m² to 581 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Starting price
from 1 048 332 $from 10 282 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  On Booking
    10%
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
96 – 130
1 048 332 – 1 343 771
10 282 – 10 893
2 bedrooms
160 – 194
1 650 102 – 2 371 681
10 311 – 12 209
3 bedrooms
290 – 340
4 134 784 – 4 676 649
13 735 – 14 237
4 bedrooms
338 – 436
5 004 764 – 6 491 489
14 768 – 14 874
5 bedrooms
581
9 406 396
16 183
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Two exquisite towers in DIFC. Akala residential complex offers a unique space that combines a luxurious living environment, hotel service, and a cutting-edge wellness ecosystem. From Sanskrit, “akala” translates as “life beyond time.” Here, design, technology, and service have become a natural part of everyday life, creating a sense of harmony and comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished with natural materials, from natural stone and frosted glass to warm wood. - Advanced filtration systems ensure a constant supply of purified air and water in all units. - New-generation windows provide high-level sound insulation, blocking harmful UV radiation and providing electromagnetic protection. - The Akala app allows you to adjust the lighting, temperature, and music in your home with a single touch. - Residents can take advantage of the services of a wellness concierge, who coordinates everything from travel arrangements and culinary preferences to shopping, cultural events, and order delivery. - The complex has premium infrastructure: fitness studio, Akala Spa, modern Everwell medical center, L-shaped panoramic pool, organic cuisine restaurant, cinema, and more. - Residential complex designed in accordance with LEED Gold and WELL Silver environmental standards. Location advantages The project has access to one of the emirate's largest highways, Sheikh Zayed Road. It takes 5 minutes to reach popular locations such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, and 7 minutes to reach the Museum of the Future and Sheikh Zabeel Palace. It takes 15 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport.

Location

View on map
Central Park Towers, Gate Avenue, Dubai International Financial Centre, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
School500 m
Shop900 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station800 m
Airport13 km

Amenities

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area

