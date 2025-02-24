Catalog
Ajman Creek Towers

United Arab Emirates, Ajman, Al Rashidiya Tower, B8
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 101 m² to 270 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 216 280 $from 2 139 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
5%
Before Completion
40%
Post Handover
50%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
  1. On Booking
    5%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors25
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
101 – 253
216 280 – 650 620
2 139 – 2 565
2 bedrooms
145 – 270
329 640 – 627 149
2 258 – 2 315

Description

A prestigious residential complex on the shores of azure waters, in the heart of Ajman, is a new example of luxurious living and unparalleled convenience. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy a well-planned infrastructure without leaving your home. The project consists of 5 high-rise towers and includes 375 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, measuring 3 meters in height, provide stunning views of the azure waters of the Ajman Creek Side canal and the famous Ajman Corniche promenade. The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, and playgrounds, as well as shops and restaurants. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach City Life Mall, LuLu Hypermarket, Nesto stores, Amina Hospital, and Masfoot Medical Centre LLC. The journey to Al Safia Park, golf courses, and Al Zorah Natural Reserve will take less than 20 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex offers quick access to key locations in Ajman, including the Al Rashidya 1, Al Jerf 2, and Al Rawda 3 districts. The center of Sharjah can be reached in 15 minutes, and Umm Al Quwain in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away from home. Close to the beach Ajman Beach, with its wide shoreline and white sand, is only an 8-minute drive away. The smallest emirate is surrounded on three sides by the territory of Sharjah and is bathed by the warm waters of the Persian Gulf on the south, which creates a favorable climate. Reliable developer GJ Properties is a leading real estate company actively implementing projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates. The company was recognized as the "Best Real Estate Agency" at the Arabian Property Awards in 2020 and 2021.

Location

View on map
Transport accessibility

Public transport180 m
Sea3 km
School650 m
Shop150 m
Medical center2 km

Amenities

For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Medical center
  • Waterside

