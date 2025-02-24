Ajman Creek Towers

Description

A prestigious residential complex on the shores of azure waters, in the heart of Ajman, is a new example of luxurious living and unparalleled convenience. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy a well-planned infrastructure without leaving your home. The project consists of 5 high-rise towers and includes 375 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, measuring 3 meters in height, provide stunning views of the azure waters of the Ajman Creek Side canal and the famous Ajman Corniche promenade. The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, and playgrounds, as well as shops and restaurants. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach City Life Mall, LuLu Hypermarket, Nesto stores, Amina Hospital, and Masfoot Medical Centre LLC. The journey to Al Safia Park, golf courses, and Al Zorah Natural Reserve will take less than 20 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex offers quick access to key locations in Ajman, including the Al Rashidya 1, Al Jerf 2, and Al Rawda 3 districts. The center of Sharjah can be reached in 15 minutes, and Umm Al Quwain in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away from home. Close to the beach Ajman Beach, with its wide shoreline and white sand, is only an 8-minute drive away. The smallest emirate is surrounded on three sides by the territory of Sharjah and is bathed by the warm waters of the Persian Gulf on the south, which creates a favorable climate. Reliable developer GJ Properties is a leading real estate company actively implementing projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates. The company was recognized as the "Best Real Estate Agency" at the Arabian Property Awards in 2020 and 2021.