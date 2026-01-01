Catalog
Al Yaqoub Tower, Trade Center Second, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AHS Properties
Total area
from 643 m² to 649 m²
Number of bedrooms
Starting price
from 7 612 334 $from 11 722 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
5%
On Signing SPA
20%
Before Completion
35%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors69
Water supplyYes
Satellite TVYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesFull floor
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Freight elevatorYes
Parking elevatorYes
Number of parking spaces500

Description

AHS Tower is a modern commercial project located on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance to DIFC. The development is positioned as a business complex combining high quality standards, architectural distinction, and comprehensive infrastructure for international companies. Key features: – The building’s height and strategic location provide panoramic views of the city’s business district, Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, the Museum of the Future, and the coastline. – A comprehensive internal infrastructure is provided for companies, including a private club, executive lounge areas, meeting and conference spaces, a private fitness club on the 62nd floor, a wellness center with spa and swimming pool on the 63rd floor, as well as panoramic public spaces on the upper levels. – The tower is equipped with 17 high-speed elevators, including service lifts, and offers more than 500 parking spaces. Location advantages Proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures direct and convenient access to Dubai’s main financial and commercial districts. DIFC and Business Bay can be reached within 5–10 minutes, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 20 minutes by car.

Location

Al Yaqoub Tower, Trade Center Second, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center3 km
Metro station100 m
Airport12 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Indoor swimming pool
  • Massage center
  • Separate swimming pool
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
