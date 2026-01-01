Description

AHS Tower is a modern commercial project located on Sheikh Zayed Road at the entrance to DIFC. The development is positioned as a business complex combining high quality standards, architectural distinction, and comprehensive infrastructure for international companies. Key features: – The building’s height and strategic location provide panoramic views of the city’s business district, Downtown, Sheikh Zayed Road, the Museum of the Future, and the coastline. – A comprehensive internal infrastructure is provided for companies, including a private club, executive lounge areas, meeting and conference spaces, a private fitness club on the 62nd floor, a wellness center with spa and swimming pool on the 63rd floor, as well as panoramic public spaces on the upper levels. – The tower is equipped with 17 high-speed elevators, including service lifts, and offers more than 500 parking spaces. Location advantages Proximity to Sheikh Zayed Road ensures direct and convenient access to Dubai’s main financial and commercial districts. DIFC and Business Bay can be reached within 5–10 minutes, while Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa, and Dubai Mall are 15–20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport (DXB) is approximately 20 minutes by car.