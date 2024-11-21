330 Riverside Crescent

Description

The residential skyscraper in the modern community of Sobha Hartland II, located near Dubai's major attractions. Discover a seaside lifestyle full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, built-in wardrobes, and storage rooms. Some apartments come with their own workspaces. The windows offer panoramic views of the picturesque neighborhood, central lagoon and Meydan Racecourse. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with yoga areas, a gym, a library, a jacuzzi, an art room, several gardens, an art theater, an observation deck, a multipurpose hall, an infinity pool, a terrace with relaxation areas, a game room, and a children's pool. Pedal - Cycling & Coffee, Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Spinneys HQ-Meydan supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range, and The Track, Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex offers access to Dubai's major attractions. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Surrounded by nature The Polo Residence Park, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park are all nearby. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is just a 3-minute drive away. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".