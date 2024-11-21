330 Riverside Crescent

Catalog
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra
Interiors
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 78 m² to 78 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 495 176 $from 6 302 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
80%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Sales launchQ2 2023
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors57
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
78
495 176
6 302

Description

The residential skyscraper in the modern community of Sobha Hartland II, located near Dubai's major attractions. Discover a seaside lifestyle full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers a collection of 1-2 bedroom apartments, all with spacious balconies, built-in wardrobes, and storage rooms. Some apartments come with their own workspaces. The windows offer panoramic views of the picturesque neighborhood, central lagoon and Meydan Racecourse. Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with yoga areas, a gym, a library, a jacuzzi, an art room, several gardens, an art theater, an observation deck, a multipurpose hall, an infinity pool, a terrace with relaxation areas, a game room, and a children's pool. Pedal - Cycling & Coffee, Hartland International School Dubai and North London Collegiate School, Spinneys HQ-Meydan supermarket, Meydan Academy and Driving Range, and The Track, Meydan Golf are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Near the main attractions Thanks to its convenient location, the complex offers access to Dubai's major attractions. Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Dubai Marina are all within a 15-20 minute drive. Surrounded by nature The Polo Residence Park, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park are all nearby. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique natural site where pink flamingos live, is just a 3-minute drive away. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

Location

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Ras Alkhor, Bu Kadra

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
School4 km
Shop4 km
Medical center7 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
Videos

Catalog