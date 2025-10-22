Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogCalendar eventsTools and AI assistant on the HOUSEBOOK platform
from 22.10.2025 10:00 to 22.10.2025 11:00
Online

Tools and AI assistant on the HOUSEBOOK platform

Tools and AI assistant on the HOUSEBOOK platform

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Ksenia Dolgaya, Director of IT Platform Development at HouseBook


In our webinar, we will discuss:


• The capabilities of the platform and functionality for property selection by country;

• AI assistant — get to know the innovative technologies that will simplify your work and make it more efficient;

• Partner's personal account and application creation — all the secrets of convenient interaction with the platform;

• Platform news;

• Upcoming updates;


Join us to enhance your skills and stay informed about modern tools in the field of international brokerage!

Register for the event

Similar content

More
  1. Live Session: Broker Tour in Thailand
    22.10.2025 13:00Online

    Live Session: Broker Tour in Thailand

    What is on the agenda at the Broker Tour in Thailand? Join the live session to find out.

  2. New projects in Azerbaijan and recommendations for selecting real estate
    17.10.2025 10:00Online

    New projects in Azerbaijan and recommendations for selecting real estate

    How to properly choose real estate, what to pay attention to when buying, and which factors can influence the value of properties.

  3. How to quickly close the first deal in Cyprus
    14.10.2025 09:00Online

    How to quickly close the first deal in Cyprus

    You will learn how to generate interest and effectively present Cyprus to your buyers.

Item 1 of 8
Catalog