from 22.10.2025 10:00 to 22.10.2025 11:00
Online
Tools and AI assistant on the HOUSEBOOK platform
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Ksenia Dolgaya, Director of IT Platform Development at HouseBook
In our webinar, we will discuss:
• The capabilities of the platform and functionality for property selection by country;
• AI assistant — get to know the innovative technologies that will simplify your work and make it more efficient;
• Partner's personal account and application creation — all the secrets of convenient interaction with the platform;
• Platform news;
• Upcoming updates;
Join us to enhance your skills and stay informed about modern tools in the field of international brokerage!
