Tools and AI assistant on the HOUSEBOOK platform

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Ksenia Dolgaya, Director of IT Platform Development at HouseBook





In our webinar, we will discuss:





• The capabilities of the platform and functionality for property selection by country;

• AI assistant — get to know the innovative technologies that will simplify your work and make it more efficient;

• Partner's personal account and application creation — all the secrets of convenient interaction with the platform;

• Platform news;

• Upcoming updates;





Join us to enhance your skills and stay informed about modern tools in the field of international brokerage!