HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2 – International Broker Tour & Business Camp

HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2 is an international broker tour and business camp taking place in Dubai on September 14–20, 2026 .





The event brings together brokers, agency owners, and real estate professionals to work directly with developers and close international deals.





What is HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2

Participants:

visit developers and projects

explore Dubai districts

attend sales training

participate in the Mega Campus Summit

close real deals on the international market





Main goal

🎯 The main goal is to close deals

This is not a tourist trip, but a full business program:

preparation for working in international markets

direct access to developers

joint sales and deals via Housebook





When

📅 September 14–20, 2026

📍 Dubai, UAE





Pricing

Ticket sales are currently closed





Additional

More information is available in the Telegram chat

Designed for brokers and real estate professionals



