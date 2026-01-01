from 14.09.2026 12:43 to 20.09.2026 00:00
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Дубай, ОАЭ
HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2 – International Broker Tour & Business Camp
HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2 is an international broker tour and business camp taking place in Dubai on September 14–20, 2026.
The event brings together brokers, agency owners, and real estate professionals to work directly with developers and close international deals.
What is HOUSEBOOK CAMP DUBAI 2
Participants:
- visit developers and projects
- explore Dubai districts
- attend sales training
- participate in the Mega Campus Summit
- close real deals on the international market
Main goal
🎯 The main goal is to close deals
This is not a tourist trip, but a full business program:
- preparation for working in international markets
- direct access to developers
- joint sales and deals via Housebook
When
📅 September 14–20, 2026
📍 Dubai, UAE
Pricing
Ticket sales are currently closed
Additional
- More information is available in the Telegram chat
- Designed for brokers and real estate professionals