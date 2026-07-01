from 17.07.2026 11:00 to 17.07.2026 12:00
OnlineРусский
Everything You Wanted to Know About Panama Real Estate and Residency
Everything You Wanted to Know About Panama Real Estate and Residency
Join our webinar dedicated to Panama's real estate market, residency options and investment opportunities.
Panama offers one of the region's most attractive environments for international investors, including residency-by-investment programs, legalization pathways and long-term relocation opportunities.
Topics
- Panama real estate market in 2026
- Residential and commercial investment opportunities
- Relocation and legalization in Panama
- Residence permit (Residency) options
- Qualified Investor Visa
- Permanent residency through investment
- Pathway toward citizenship under applicable legal requirements
- Property purchase process for foreign buyers
- Live Q&A session
Who Should Attend
- Investors
- International property buyers
- Real estate brokers
- Housebook partners
- Anyone interested in relocating to or investing in Panama
Why Attend
Learn how Panama's investment programs work, understand available residency pathways, discover how Investor Visa programs operate and explore the opportunities offered by the Panamanian real estate market.