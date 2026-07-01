Everything You Wanted to Know About Panama Real Estate and Residency

Join our webinar dedicated to Panama's real estate market, residency options and investment opportunities.

Panama offers one of the region's most attractive environments for international investors, including residency-by-investment programs, legalization pathways and long-term relocation opportunities.

Topics

Panama real estate market in 2026

Residential and commercial investment opportunities

Relocation and legalization in Panama

Residence permit (Residency) options

Qualified Investor Visa

Permanent residency through investment

Pathway toward citizenship under applicable legal requirements

Property purchase process for foreign buyers

Live Q&A session

Who Should Attend

Investors

International property buyers

Real estate brokers

Housebook partners

Anyone interested in relocating to or investing in Panama

Why Attend

Learn how Panama's investment programs work, understand available residency pathways, discover how Investor Visa programs operate and explore the opportunities offered by the Panamanian real estate market.







