from 09.10.2025 10:00 to 09.10.2025 11:00
Online
Behind the Scenes of Housebook: Inside the Offices of Our Global Partners
“Office Tour with Housebook Partners.”
We’ll take you inside the global Housebook network — to see the offices, teams, locations, and real professionals who work directly with your clients.
Turkey – Famagusta
– Market potential and profitability: 14–18%
– Property investments starting from $100,000 give the opportunity to get residence permit
Dubai
– Primary vs. secondary market: where the real profit lies
– Mortgages, rentals, and installment plans — how deals are financed
Azerbaijan
– Why Azerbaijan is becoming the next investment hotspot
– How to choose a reliable partner and developer in the country
Thailand
– How the market operates within the Thailand 4.0 program
– Freehold vs. Leasehold: what investors should choose