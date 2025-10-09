Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogCalendar eventsBehind the Scenes of Housebook: Inside the Offices of Our Global Partners
from 09.10.2025 10:00 to 09.10.2025 11:00
Online

Behind the Scenes of Housebook: Inside the Offices of Our Global Partners

Behind the Scenes of Housebook: Inside the Offices of Our Global Partners
“Office Tour with Housebook Partners.”
We’ll take you inside the global Housebook network — to see the offices, teams, locations, and real professionals who work directly with your clients.


Turkey – Famagusta

– Market potential and profitability: 14–18%

– Property investments starting from $100,000 give the opportunity to get residence permit


Dubai

– Primary vs. secondary market: where the real profit lies

– Mortgages, rentals, and installment plans — how deals are financed


Azerbaijan

– Why Azerbaijan is becoming the next investment hotspot

– How to choose a reliable partner and developer in the country


Thailand

– How the market operates within the Thailand 4.0 program

– Freehold vs. Leasehold: what investors should choose


Register for the event
Catalog