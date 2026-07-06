Georgia Real Estate: Market, Investments and Opportunities for Buyers

Georgia Real Estate

Join our webinar dedicated to the Georgian real estate market, current projects and opportunities for buyers, investors and agents.

We will discuss why Georgia is attractive today, what types of properties are in demand and what opportunities are available for investment and real estate professionals.

Topics

Current Georgia real estate market overview

High-demand regions and projects

Investment potential of Georgian real estate

Purchase conditions for international buyers

Opportunities for agents and partners

Market growth prospects

Live Q&A session

Who Should Attend

Investors

Property buyers

Real estate agents and brokers

Housebook partners

Anyone interested in international real estate

Why Attend

The webinar will help participants understand the Georgian real estate market, evaluate investment opportunities and identify projects and regions that may be relevant for clients in 2026.







