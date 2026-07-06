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HomeBlogEvents CalendarGeorgia Real Estate: Market, Investments and Opportunities for Buyers
from 06.07.2026 10:00 to 06.07.2026 11:00
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Georgia Real Estate: Market, Investments and Opportunities for Buyers

Georgia Real Estate: Market, Investments and Opportunities for Buyers Finished

Georgia Real Estate

Join our webinar dedicated to the Georgian real estate market, current projects and opportunities for buyers, investors and agents.

We will discuss why Georgia is attractive today, what types of properties are in demand and what opportunities are available for investment and real estate professionals.

Topics

  • Current Georgia real estate market overview
  • High-demand regions and projects
  • Investment potential of Georgian real estate
  • Purchase conditions for international buyers
  • Opportunities for agents and partners
  • Market growth prospects
  • Live Q&A session

Who Should Attend

  • Investors
  • Property buyers
  • Real estate agents and brokers
  • Housebook partners
  • Anyone interested in international real estate

Why Attend

The webinar will help participants understand the Georgian real estate market, evaluate investment opportunities and identify projects and regions that may be relevant for clients in 2026.



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