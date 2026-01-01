from 01.07.2026 12:00 to 01.07.2026 13:00
OnlineРусский
North Cyprus Opportunities: Real Estate, Investment and Lifestyle
North Cyprus Opportunities
Join our webinar dedicated to the opportunities North Cyprus offers for investors, property buyers and those considering the island for relocation or investment.
Discover why North Cyprus remains one of the most attractive international real estate markets, explore current opportunities and learn what to consider when choosing a property.
Speaker
Alexandra Kondratieva
Topics
- Current North Cyprus real estate market
- Investment potential
- Promising regions and new developments
- Opportunities for international buyers
- Property purchase and ownership process
- Infrastructure, lifestyle and advantages of the island
- Live Q&A session
Who Should Attend
- Investors
- Property buyers
- Brokers
- Housebook partners
- Anyone interested in investing, relocating or purchasing property in North Cyprus
Why Attend
Gain practical insights into the North Cyprus market, understand current investment opportunities and receive expert guidance to help make informed real estate decisions.