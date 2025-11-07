Catalog
from 07.11.2025 12:00 to 07.11.2025 13:00
Online

Investments, investment rental, and life in the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus)

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, managing partner of Housebook in TRNC


We will discuss:

  • Investment opportunities in TRNC: Learn about profitable prospects based on a real project.
  • Life in TRNC: Immerse yourself in the island's atmosphere with a project visit.
  • Interior finishing of apartments: Get tips on finishing for successful property rentals.
  • Renting as a valuable investment product: Understand why renting is one of the best assets for investors.
  • Family investments: We will discuss how joint investments can help achieve financial goals.
