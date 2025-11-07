from 07.11.2025 12:00 to 07.11.2025 13:00
Online
Investments, investment rental, and life in the TRNC (Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus)
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, managing partner of Housebook in TRNC
We will discuss:
- Investment opportunities in TRNC: Learn about profitable prospects based on a real project.
- Life in TRNC: Immerse yourself in the island's atmosphere with a project visit.
- Interior finishing of apartments: Get tips on finishing for successful property rentals.
- Renting as a valuable investment product: Understand why renting is one of the best assets for investors.
- Family investments: We will discuss how joint investments can help achieve financial goals.
Item 1 of 8