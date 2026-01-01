Housebook Investment Camp Uzbekistan 2026 — Investment Tour in Uzbekistan

Housebook Investment Camp Uzbekistan 2026

October 29 – November 2, 2026

Route:

Tashkent → Samarkand

Housebook invites investors, developers and JV project participants to join an exclusive business tour across Uzbekistan.

The event focuses on investment opportunities, development projects and international business partnerships in one of Central Asia's fastest-growing markets.

Main Topics

Development Projects

Investment Opportunities

Joint Ventures & Strategic Partnerships

Uzbekistan Real Estate Market

Regional Growth Potential

Program Highlights

Visits to Tashkent and Samarkand

Exploration of development projects

Investment market analysis

JV and partnership discussions

Networking with investors and market participants

Knowledge sharing and business development opportunities

Who Should Attend

Investors

Developers

Business Owners

JV Participants

Investment Executives

Housebook Partners

Why Attend

Uzbekistan is emerging as one of the most attractive investment destinations in Central Asia. This tour provides direct market exposure, project insights and access to valuable business connections.

Private participation format

Limited availability







