from 29.10.2026 00:00 to 02.11.2026 00:00
OfflineРусский
Узбекистан
Housebook Investment Camp Uzbekistan 2026 — Investment Tour in Uzbekistan
Housebook Investment Camp Uzbekistan 2026
October 29 – November 2, 2026
Route:
Tashkent → Samarkand
Housebook invites investors, developers and JV project participants to join an exclusive business tour across Uzbekistan.
The event focuses on investment opportunities, development projects and international business partnerships in one of Central Asia's fastest-growing markets.
Main Topics
Development Projects
Investment Opportunities
Joint Ventures & Strategic Partnerships
Uzbekistan Real Estate Market
Regional Growth Potential
Program Highlights
- Visits to Tashkent and Samarkand
- Exploration of development projects
- Investment market analysis
- JV and partnership discussions
- Networking with investors and market participants
- Knowledge sharing and business development opportunities
Who Should Attend
- Investors
- Developers
- Business Owners
- JV Participants
- Investment Executives
- Housebook Partners
Why Attend
Uzbekistan is emerging as one of the most attractive investment destinations in Central Asia. This tour provides direct market exposure, project insights and access to valuable business connections.
Private participation format
Limited availability