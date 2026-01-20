from 24.04.2026 00:00 to 26.04.2026 00:00
Offline
Baku, Azerbaijan
Broker Tour That Expands Horizons | Housebook Camp Azerbaijan 2026
Housebook Camp Azerbaijan 2026 is a professional broker tour designed for real estate agents and international real estate professionals.
During three days, participants will:
- Visit one of the top developer projects in Azerbaijan
- Explore international real estate sales practices
- Discuss market strategies and key industry trends
- Build partnerships through high-level networking
The event brings together brokers, investors, and developers, creating an environment for knowledge exchange and business growth.
