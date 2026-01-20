Catalog
from 24.04.2026 00:00 to 26.04.2026 00:00
Offline

Broker Tour That Expands Horizons | Housebook Camp Azerbaijan 2026

Baku, Azerbaijan
Housebook Camp Azerbaijan 2026 is a professional broker tour designed for real estate agents and international real estate professionals.


During three days, participants will:

  • Visit one of the top developer projects in Azerbaijan
  • Explore international real estate sales practices
  • Discuss market strategies and key industry trends
  • Build partnerships through high-level networking


The event brings together brokers, investors, and developers, creating an environment for knowledge exchange and business growth.

