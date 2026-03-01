from 19.03.2026 09:00 to 19.03.2026 10:00
Online
Projects in South Phuket. Infrastructure
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
Speaker: Alexey Ovchinnikov, real estate broker at House Estate
What will we discuss?
• Why will Phuket become the most popular investment destination in 2026?
• The top three mistakes that prevent many realtors from successfully selling real estate in Phuket.
• An overview of the island's districts and why experienced investors choose the south.
• The infrastructure of South Phuket and which properties are the most advantageous to buy here.
We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!