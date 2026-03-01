Catalog
from 19.03.2026 09:00 to 19.03.2026 10:00
Online

Projects in South Phuket. Infrastructure

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

Speaker: Alexey Ovchinnikov, real estate broker at House Estate


What will we discuss?

• Why will Phuket become the most popular investment destination in 2026?

• The top three mistakes that prevent many realtors from successfully selling real estate in Phuket.

• An overview of the island's districts and why experienced investors choose the south.

• The infrastructure of South Phuket and which properties are the most advantageous to buy here.


We look forward to seeing you at the webinar!

