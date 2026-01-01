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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026 — Thailand Real Estate Broker Tour
from 14.07.2026 12:08 to 17.07.2026 00:00
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HOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026 — Thailand Real Estate Broker Tour

Thailand, PHUKET
HOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026 — Thailand Real Estate Broker Tour

HOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026

July 14–17 | Broker Tour for Agents, Investors and Partners

Housebook invites you to Phuket, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing real estate markets.

This practical broker tour is designed for agents who want to confidently sell Thailand real estate, understand the market from the inside and earn commissions in foreign currency.

What to expect

Participants will visit:

  • Bang Tao
  • Laguna
  • Kamala
  • Rawai
  • Nai Harn

Explore:

  • condominiums
  • villas
  • serviced apartments

Learn about:

  • layouts
  • rental yields
  • investment potential
  • agent commission opportunities

Bonus opportunities

  • Free accommodation for the first 6 participants
  • Flight reimbursement up to $1,500 for participants who close a deal within one month after the tour

Participation fee

10,000 RUB

Flights are not included.

Benefits

  • Access to real projects and developers
  • Market understanding through field experience
  • Strong sales arguments for clients
  • Direct industry contacts
  • New partnership opportunities

📍 Phuket, Thailand

📅 July 14–17, 2026

📌 Limited availability



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