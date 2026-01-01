HOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026 — Thailand Real Estate Broker Tour

HOUSEBOOK CAMP PHUKET 2026

July 14–17 | Broker Tour for Agents, Investors and Partners

Housebook invites you to Phuket, one of Southeast Asia's fastest-growing real estate markets.

This practical broker tour is designed for agents who want to confidently sell Thailand real estate, understand the market from the inside and earn commissions in foreign currency.

What to expect

Participants will visit:

Bang Tao

Laguna

Kamala

Rawai

Nai Harn

Explore:

condominiums

villas

serviced apartments

Learn about:

layouts

rental yields

investment potential

agent commission opportunities

Bonus opportunities

Free accommodation for the first 6 participants

Flight reimbursement up to $1,500 for participants who close a deal within one month after the tour

Participation fee

10,000 RUB

Flights are not included.

Benefits

Access to real projects and developers

Market understanding through field experience

Strong sales arguments for clients

Direct industry contacts

New partnership opportunities

📍 Phuket, Thailand

📅 July 14–17, 2026

📌 Limited availability







