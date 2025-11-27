from 27.11.2025 11:00 to 27.11.2025 12:00
Online
Oman: The Broker’s Strategy
What will we discuss in the session?
– Key market players, Vision 2040 projects, and the logic behind the country’s development strategy
– Specifics of 99-year lease agreements, escrow mechanisms, and important legal nuances
– Profitability, taxation, commissions, and the broker’s real margin
– How to build a long-term broker strategy in Oman: partnerships, funnels, and local networking
Speaker: Vasily Fetisov - CEO, Global Partner Housebook UAE