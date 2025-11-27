Catalog
from 27.11.2025 11:00 to 27.11.2025 12:00
Online

Oman: The Broker’s Strategy

What will we discuss in the session?

– Key market players, Vision 2040 projects, and the logic behind the country’s development strategy

– Specifics of 99-year lease agreements, escrow mechanisms, and important legal nuances

– Profitability, taxation, commissions, and the broker’s real margin

– How to build a long-term broker strategy in Oman: partnerships, funnels, and local networking

Speaker: Vasily Fetisov - CEO, Global Partner Housebook UAE


