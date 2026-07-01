Turkish Citizenship and Residency: Legalization Programs and Real Estate Opportunities

Turkish Citizenship and Residency

Join our webinar dedicated to the available options for obtaining Turkish residency and citizenship.

We will review current legalization programs, applicant requirements and the role of real estate in obtaining legal status. Participants will learn which options are available to foreign nationals and what should be checked before purchasing a property and submitting an application.

Topics

main ways to obtain residency in Turkey;

Turkish citizenship programs;

obtaining legal status through property investment;

property value and eligibility requirements;

areas suitable for residency applications;

document preparation and application stages;

application processing timelines;

common mistakes and reasons for rejection;

options for family members;

transaction and legalization support;

live Q&A session.

Who Should Attend

property buyers in Turkey;

investors;

people considering relocation and legalization;

real estate agents and brokers;

Housebook partners;

clients interested in Turkish residency or citizenship.

Why Attend

The webinar will help participants understand the differences between residency and citizenship programs, evaluate property requirements and select an appropriate legalization pathway.

Participants will receive a structured overview of the application process and learn what should be verified before completing a property transaction.







