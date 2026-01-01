from 03.07.2026 00:00 to 05.07.2026 00:00
OfflineРусский
Локация: Dreamland Oasis, Грузия
Housebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026
Housebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026 is a broker tour for real estate agents, including accommodation at the Dreamland Oasis complex.
Event program
July 3
- Meetings with developers
- Welcome networking evening on the 19th floor of the hotel
July 4
- Guided tour
- Presentation
- Buffet reception
July 5
- Free day
- (The program is subject to change)
Accommodation
- Dreamland Oasis Hotel
- July 3–5 (2 nights / 3 days)
- Breakfast included
Pricing
- Price will be announced later
Additional
- Flights are not included