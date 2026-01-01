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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHousebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026
from 03.07.2026 00:00 to 05.07.2026 00:00
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Housebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026

Локация: Dreamland Oasis, Грузия
Housebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026
Housebook Camp Georgia – Dreamland 2026 is a broker tour for real estate agents, including accommodation at the Dreamland Oasis complex.


Event program


July 3

  • Meetings with developers
  • Welcome networking evening on the 19th floor of the hotel

July 4

  • Guided tour
  • Presentation
  • Buffet reception

July 5

  • Free day
  • (The program is subject to change)


Accommodation

  • Dreamland Oasis Hotel
  • July 3–5 (2 nights / 3 days)
  • Breakfast included


Pricing

  • Price will be announced later


Additional

  • Flights are not included


Register for the event
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