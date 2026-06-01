Turkey 2026: New Residency Rules and Real Estate Market Transformation

Turkey 2026: New Residency Permits and Market Restructuring





We invite you to a webinar dedicated to the current changes in the Turkish real estate market and the new rules for obtaining residency permits and citizenship in 2026.





Speaker:

Vera Zabolotskaya - Housebook representative in Turkey





What We Will Discuss:

• What changes have occurred in the residency and citizenship programs in Turkey in 2026, and what is important for your clients to know now.

• Which areas are open and closed for obtaining residency permits, and where the main opportunities for buyers are currently concentrated.

• Why Turkey remains one of the most sought-after destinations for investment, relocation, and capital preservation.

• What inquiries are currently bringing clients to the Turkish real estate market and how to effectively work with them.

• On which properties and services agents can earn the most in 2026.

• Common mistakes buyers make when choosing real estate in Turkey and how to avoid them.

• How to safely conduct transactions and support clients with the assistance of the Housebook team in Turkey.





Who the Webinar Is For:

• Real estate agents

• Brokers

• Investors

• Agency managers

• Housebook partners

• International real estate specialists





Why You Should Participate:

The webinar will help you understand the new rules of the Turkish market, identify current opportunities for clients and investors, and gain practical tools to increase sales in one of the most sought-after international real estate markets.