How to Sell Real Estate So Clients Want to Buy Instead of Just Comparing Prices

Join our practical webinar on modern real estate sales techniques and buyer psychology.

Learn how to create emotional value, support it with facts and numbers, and build a sales process that naturally leads clients to a purchase decision.

Speaker

Artur Pak

Sales Director, Maison Development

Topics

Selling through emotions supported by data.

Why this approach helps close more deals.

How developers incorporate buyer psychology during project development.

Real client case studies from Bali.

Maison Development projects.

Exclusive opportunities for brokers.

Live Q&A session.

Who Should Attend

Real estate brokers

Sales agents

Sales managers

Developers

Housebook partners

Anyone looking to improve real estate sales performance

Why Attend

Learn practical sales techniques that shift the conversation from price comparison to value creation, helping clients make confident purchasing decisions and increasing your conversion rate.







