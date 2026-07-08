from 08.07.2026 12:00 to 08.07.2026 13:00
OnlineРусский
How to Sell Real Estate So Clients Want to Buy
Finished
How to Sell Real Estate So Clients Want to Buy Instead of Just Comparing Prices
Join our practical webinar on modern real estate sales techniques and buyer psychology.
Learn how to create emotional value, support it with facts and numbers, and build a sales process that naturally leads clients to a purchase decision.
Speaker
Artur Pak
Sales Director, Maison Development
Topics
- Selling through emotions supported by data.
- Why this approach helps close more deals.
- How developers incorporate buyer psychology during project development.
- Real client case studies from Bali.
- Maison Development projects.
- Exclusive opportunities for brokers.
- Live Q&A session.
Who Should Attend
- Real estate brokers
- Sales agents
- Sales managers
- Developers
- Housebook partners
- Anyone looking to improve real estate sales performance
Why Attend
Learn practical sales techniques that shift the conversation from price comparison to value creation, helping clients make confident purchasing decisions and increasing your conversion rate.