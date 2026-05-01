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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA — Broker Tour & Real Estate Opportunities in Georgia
from 28.05.2026 12:00 to 28.05.2026 13:00
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HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA — Broker Tour & Real Estate Opportunities in Georgia

HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA — Broker Tour & Real Estate Opportunities in Georgia

HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA 🇬🇪  

July 3–5 | Broker Tour for Agents, Investors, and Partners  


We invite you to a special webinar dedicated to Housebook Camp Georgia — an international broker tour from Housebook. This format is not just about discussing the real estate market in Georgia; we showcase real opportunities for:  

• earning

• investing

• scaling your business


Housebook brings its partners directly to the market:  

✔ meeting developers  

✔ exploring in-demand projects  

✔ real conditions for agents and investors  

✔ special prices, discounts, and increased commissions  

✔ networking with a strong community in the real estate market  


During the webinar, you will learn:  

• how Housebook Camp Georgia will take place from July 3–5

• the complete tour program and participation format

• which properties and projects we will be studying

• what exclusive conditions will be available only to tour participants

• what bonuses, commissions, and special offers are prepared for agents and clients

• how to earn in the Georgian real estate market right now


You will also have the opportunity to:  

• ask questions to the organizers

• understand the atmosphere of the event

• meet members of the Housebook community

• receive the best participation conditions before the official price increase


Why should you participate?

Housebook Camp is not theory for the sake of theory.  

It’s a format where:  

• real deals are made

• international partnerships are formed

• new business opportunities are created


📍 Georgia  

📅 July 3–5  

📌 Limited spots available

Register for the event
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