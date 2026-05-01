HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA — Broker Tour & Real Estate Opportunities in Georgia
HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA 🇬🇪
July 3–5 | Broker Tour for Agents, Investors, and Partners
We invite you to a special webinar dedicated to Housebook Camp Georgia — an international broker tour from Housebook. This format is not just about discussing the real estate market in Georgia; we showcase real opportunities for:
• earning
• investing
• scaling your business
Housebook brings its partners directly to the market:
✔ meeting developers
✔ exploring in-demand projects
✔ real conditions for agents and investors
✔ special prices, discounts, and increased commissions
✔ networking with a strong community in the real estate market
During the webinar, you will learn:
• how Housebook Camp Georgia will take place from July 3–5
• the complete tour program and participation format
• which properties and projects we will be studying
• what exclusive conditions will be available only to tour participants
• what bonuses, commissions, and special offers are prepared for agents and clients
• how to earn in the Georgian real estate market right now
You will also have the opportunity to:
• ask questions to the organizers
• understand the atmosphere of the event
• meet members of the Housebook community
• receive the best participation conditions before the official price increase
Why should you participate?
Housebook Camp is not theory for the sake of theory.
It’s a format where:
• real deals are made
• international partnerships are formed
• new business opportunities are created
📍 Georgia
📅 July 3–5
📌 Limited spots available