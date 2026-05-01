HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA — Broker Tour & Real Estate Opportunities in Georgia

HOUSEBOOK CAMP GEORGIA 🇬🇪

July 3–5 | Broker Tour for Agents, Investors, and Partners





We invite you to a special webinar dedicated to Housebook Camp Georgia — an international broker tour from Housebook. This format is not just about discussing the real estate market in Georgia; we showcase real opportunities for:

• earning

• investing

• scaling your business





Housebook brings its partners directly to the market:

✔ meeting developers

✔ exploring in-demand projects

✔ real conditions for agents and investors

✔ special prices, discounts, and increased commissions

✔ networking with a strong community in the real estate market





During the webinar, you will learn:

• how Housebook Camp Georgia will take place from July 3–5

• the complete tour program and participation format

• which properties and projects we will be studying

• what exclusive conditions will be available only to tour participants

• what bonuses, commissions, and special offers are prepared for agents and clients

• how to earn in the Georgian real estate market right now





You will also have the opportunity to:

• ask questions to the organizers

• understand the atmosphere of the event

• meet members of the Housebook community

• receive the best participation conditions before the official price increase





Why should you participate?

Housebook Camp is not theory for the sake of theory.

It’s a format where:

• real deals are made

• international partnerships are formed

• new business opportunities are created





📍 Georgia

📅 July 3–5

📌 Limited spots available