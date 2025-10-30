from 30.10.2025 11:00 to 30.10.2025 12:00
Online
The historical heritage of the TRNC and its connection to the real estate market growth rate
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Alla Gurbuz, representative of Housebook in TRNC.
In our webinar, we will dive into the fascinating world of the TRNC and discuss:
- 7 crowned ruling dynasties – we will turn the pages of history and learn about the influence of rulers on the development of the region.
- Initial investments – how did the investment story of this unique island begin?
- Stages of capital formation – we will trace the path of investment development over the centuries.
- Modern period of investment development – we will analyze current business structures and tax legislation that promote investment growth.
- Advantages of investment residential complexes – what makes this market so attractive for investors?