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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHousebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026 — Business Regatta for Developers and Investors
from 22.08.2026 08:10 to 29.08.2026 00:00
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Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026 — Business Regatta for Developers and Investors

Сардиния, Италия
Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026 — Business Regatta for Developers and Investors

Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026

August 22–29, 2026

Housebook invites developers, investors and strategic partners to join an exclusive business regatta in Sardinia.

This unique format brings together real estate industry leaders in an informal environment designed for networking, experience sharing and building international partnerships.

Event Format

Business regatta for developers

Investors and strategic partners

Yacht-based mastermind sessions

High-level networking

Who Should Attend

  • Developers
  • Investors
  • Construction company owners
  • International project participants
  • Strategic real estate partners

Benefits

  • Access to an exclusive professional community
  • Discussions of new projects and investment opportunities
  • International networking
  • Peer-to-peer knowledge exchange
  • New partnerships and business connections
  • Participation in mastermind sessions

Why Attend

Housebook Developers Regatta combines business, networking and a high-quality professional environment where new projects, investment opportunities and international partnerships are created.

Private participation format

Limited availability




Register for the event
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