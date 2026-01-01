Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026 — Business Regatta for Developers and Investors

Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026

August 22–29, 2026

Housebook invites developers, investors and strategic partners to join an exclusive business regatta in Sardinia.

This unique format brings together real estate industry leaders in an informal environment designed for networking, experience sharing and building international partnerships.

Event Format

Business regatta for developers

Investors and strategic partners

Yacht-based mastermind sessions

High-level networking

Who Should Attend

Developers

Investors

Construction company owners

International project participants

Strategic real estate partners

Benefits

Access to an exclusive professional community

Discussions of new projects and investment opportunities

International networking

Peer-to-peer knowledge exchange

New partnerships and business connections

Participation in mastermind sessions

Why Attend

Housebook Developers Regatta combines business, networking and a high-quality professional environment where new projects, investment opportunities and international partnerships are created.

Private participation format

Limited availability











