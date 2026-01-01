from 22.08.2026 08:10 to 29.08.2026 00:00
OfflineРусский
Сардиния, Италия
Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026 — Business Regatta for Developers and Investors
Housebook Developers Regatta Sardinia 2026
August 22–29, 2026
Housebook invites developers, investors and strategic partners to join an exclusive business regatta in Sardinia.
This unique format brings together real estate industry leaders in an informal environment designed for networking, experience sharing and building international partnerships.
Event Format
Business regatta for developers
Investors and strategic partners
Yacht-based mastermind sessions
High-level networking
Who Should Attend
- Developers
- Investors
- Construction company owners
- International project participants
- Strategic real estate partners
Benefits
- Access to an exclusive professional community
- Discussions of new projects and investment opportunities
- International networking
- Peer-to-peer knowledge exchange
- New partnerships and business connections
- Participation in mastermind sessions
Why Attend
Housebook Developers Regatta combines business, networking and a high-quality professional environment where new projects, investment opportunities and international partnerships are created.
Private participation format
Limited availability