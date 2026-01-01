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HomeBlogEvents CalendarHousebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit — International Real Estate & Investment Event
from 01.09.2026 13:24 to 02.09.2026 00:00
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Housebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit — International Real Estate & Investment Event

Азербайджан, Баку
Housebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit — International Real Estate & Investment Event

Housebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit

Housebook invites real estate professionals to join an international business camp in Baku bringing together brokers, investors, developers and industry partners.

The event is designed to explore international real estate opportunities, exchange expertise and build valuable business relationships.

Main Topics

International Real Estate

Development Projects

Investment Opportunities

Networking & Partnerships

Mega Campus Summit

Who Should Attend

  • Brokers
  • Developers
  • Investors
  • Agency Owners
  • Housebook Partners
  • International Real Estate Professionals

Benefits

  • Insights into international real estate markets
  • New business connections and partnerships
  • Opportunities for joint ventures
  • Access to industry leaders
  • Participation in the Mega Campus Summit program
  • Practical business development tools

Why Attend

Housebook Camp Baku offers a unique opportunity to expand your network, discover new markets and connect with an international community of investors, brokers and developers.

Detailed agenda coming soon

Limited availability



Register for the event
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