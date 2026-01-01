from 01.09.2026 13:24 to 02.09.2026 00:00
OfflineРусский
Азербайджан, Баку
Housebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit — International Real Estate & Investment Event
Housebook Camp Baku + Mega Campus Summit
Housebook invites real estate professionals to join an international business camp in Baku bringing together brokers, investors, developers and industry partners.
The event is designed to explore international real estate opportunities, exchange expertise and build valuable business relationships.
Main Topics
International Real Estate
Development Projects
Investment Opportunities
Networking & Partnerships
Mega Campus Summit
Who Should Attend
- Brokers
- Developers
- Investors
- Agency Owners
- Housebook Partners
- International Real Estate Professionals
Benefits
- Insights into international real estate markets
- New business connections and partnerships
- Opportunities for joint ventures
- Access to industry leaders
- Participation in the Mega Campus Summit program
- Practical business development tools
Why Attend
Housebook Camp Baku offers a unique opportunity to expand your network, discover new markets and connect with an international community of investors, brokers and developers.
Detailed agenda coming soon
Limited availability