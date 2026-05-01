from 21.05.2026 10:00 to 21.05.2026 11:00
OnlineРусский
Investing in Coliving Development in Portugal: Business Model, Returns & Operations
Speaker
Evgeniya Gil — Development Director at Vertical Hotels / You&Co.
Over 10 years of experience in hospitality real estate, apart-hotels and coliving projects. Participated in projects across Russia, UAE and Europe, including the operating You&Co Dubai coliving project and new developments in Portugal.
Webinar topic
Investing in Coliving Development Projects in Portugal: how the model works and what drives profitability.
What we will discuss
- Why coliving is becoming a growing trend in Europe
- Differences between coliving and:
- residential real estate
- hotels
- apart-hotels
- Why Portugal is attractive for this type of development
- Investment model structure:
- entry from €500K
- participation in development
- value creation
- project exit
- How the operational model works after launch
- Development-stage risks and risk control
- You&Co Dubai case study as proof of operational expertise
Key takeaways
Participants will learn how to invest not in stabilized assets with compressed returns, but in development projects where value is created through:
- design
- approvals
- construction
- launch
- stabilization stages
Why attend
This webinar is an opportunity to look at coliving not as a trendy format, but as a structured investment product with:
- entry from €500K
- participation in European asset creation
- professional management
- exit after stabilization of the project