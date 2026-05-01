Investing in Coliving Development in Portugal: Business Model, Returns & Operations

Speaker

Evgeniya Gil — Development Director at Vertical Hotels / You&Co.

Over 10 years of experience in hospitality real estate, apart-hotels and coliving projects. Participated in projects across Russia, UAE and Europe, including the operating You&Co Dubai coliving project and new developments in Portugal.

Webinar topic

Investing in Coliving Development Projects in Portugal: how the model works and what drives profitability.

What we will discuss

Why coliving is becoming a growing trend in Europe

Differences between coliving and:

residential real estate

hotels

apart-hotels

Why Portugal is attractive for this type of development

Investment model structure:

entry from €500K

participation in development

value creation

project exit

How the operational model works after launch

Development-stage risks and risk control

You&Co Dubai case study as proof of operational expertise

Key takeaways

Participants will learn how to invest not in stabilized assets with compressed returns, but in development projects where value is created through:

design

approvals

construction

launch

stabilization stages

Why attend

This webinar is an opportunity to look at coliving not as a trendy format, but as a structured investment product with:

entry from €500K

participation in European asset creation

professional management

exit after stabilization of the project



