Azerbaijan Real Estate: New Project Launches in Sea Breeze

We invite you to a webinar dedicated to new opportunities in the real estate market of Azerbaijan and the launch of sales for new projects in the Sea Breeze complex.





Speaker: Mikail Namazov, representative of Housebook in Azerbaijan.





During the webinar, we will discuss:

• The current situation in the real estate market of Azerbaijan;

• New projects in the Sea Breeze complex;

• Investment opportunities for buyers and investors;

• Features of purchasing real estate;

• Prospects for regional development;

• Opportunities for agents and partners in the real estate market.





Who the webinar is for:

• Real estate agents;

• Investors;

• Brokers;

• Housebook partners;

• Anyone interested in international real estate.





The webinar will provide an opportunity to learn about new projects, ask questions to the speaker, and receive up-to-date information on the opportunities in the Azerbaijani market.