Azerbaijan Real Estate: New Project Launches in Sea Breeze
We invite you to a webinar dedicated to new opportunities in the real estate market of Azerbaijan and the launch of sales for new projects in the Sea Breeze complex.
Speaker: Mikail Namazov, representative of Housebook in Azerbaijan.
During the webinar, we will discuss:
• The current situation in the real estate market of Azerbaijan;
• New projects in the Sea Breeze complex;
• Investment opportunities for buyers and investors;
• Features of purchasing real estate;
• Prospects for regional development;
• Opportunities for agents and partners in the real estate market.
Who the webinar is for:
• Real estate agents;
• Investors;
• Brokers;
• Housebook partners;
• Anyone interested in international real estate.
The webinar will provide an opportunity to learn about new projects, ask questions to the speaker, and receive up-to-date information on the opportunities in the Azerbaijani market.
- Finished05.05.2026 09:00Online
How Agents Can Earn from Thai Real Estate. Phuket and Pattaya Without an Office and Flights
We will thoroughly discuss how an agent from any city can earn from real estate transactions in Phuket and Pattaya, without opening an office in Thailand and without leaving their city