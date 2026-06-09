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HomeBlogEvents CalendarAzerbaijan Real Estate: New Project Launches in Sea Breeze
from 09.06.2026 10:00 to 09.06.2026 11:00
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Azerbaijan Real Estate: New Project Launches in Sea Breeze

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Azerbaijan Real Estate: New Project Launches in Sea Breeze

We invite you to a webinar dedicated to new opportunities in the real estate market of Azerbaijan and the launch of sales for new projects in the Sea Breeze complex.


Speaker: Mikail Namazov, representative of Housebook in Azerbaijan.


During the webinar, we will discuss:

• The current situation in the real estate market of Azerbaijan;

• New projects in the Sea Breeze complex;

• Investment opportunities for buyers and investors;

• Features of purchasing real estate;

• Prospects for regional development;

• Opportunities for agents and partners in the real estate market.


Who the webinar is for:

• Real estate agents;

• Investors;

• Brokers;

• Housebook partners;

• Anyone interested in international real estate.


The webinar will provide an opportunity to learn about new projects, ask questions to the speaker, and receive up-to-date information on the opportunities in the Azerbaijani market.

Register for the event

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