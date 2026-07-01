How to Sell Phuket During the Low Season and Keep Closing Deals

The low season doesn’t mean your sales have to stop. While many agents wait for demand to return, successful professionals continue closing deals and growing their business.

During this webinar, you’ll learn why the summer period creates unique opportunities and how to use them in conversations with clients.

Topics

Why some agents stop selling while others achieve their best results.

Which buyers purchase property during the low season.

The sales arguments that work today.

Current developer promotions and incentives.

The easiest projects to sell right now.

A ready-to-use client conversation script.

10 reasons why now is the right time to buy property in Phuket.

Who Should Attend

Real estate brokers

Property agents

Agency owners

Housebook partners

Anyone selling or planning to sell Thailand real estate

Why Attend

You’ll receive practical sales techniques, ready-made scripts and persuasive arguments that will help you continue closing deals throughout the low season and improve your conversion rate immediately.







