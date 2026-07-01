from 29.07.2026 12:00 to 29.07.2026 13:00
OnlineРусский
How to Sell Phuket During the Low Season and Keep Closing Deals
How to Sell Phuket During the Low Season and Keep Closing Deals
The low season doesn’t mean your sales have to stop. While many agents wait for demand to return, successful professionals continue closing deals and growing their business.
During this webinar, you’ll learn why the summer period creates unique opportunities and how to use them in conversations with clients.
Topics
- Why some agents stop selling while others achieve their best results.
- Which buyers purchase property during the low season.
- The sales arguments that work today.
- Current developer promotions and incentives.
- The easiest projects to sell right now.
- A ready-to-use client conversation script.
- 10 reasons why now is the right time to buy property in Phuket.
Who Should Attend
- Real estate brokers
- Property agents
- Agency owners
- Housebook partners
- Anyone selling or planning to sell Thailand real estate
Why Attend
You’ll receive practical sales techniques, ready-made scripts and persuasive arguments that will help you continue closing deals throughout the low season and improve your conversion rate immediately.