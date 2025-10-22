Live Session: Broker Tour in Thailand

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Violetta Grishina, Marketing Director of the Housebook platform





Topics to discuss:

– Which projects and developers are currently shaping Thailand’s real estate market — and where profitability has already grown

– What participation offers: networking, partnerships, content creation — and how all of this turns into real sales

– Why in 2025 it’s essential to be not just a broker — but part of an international community

– What a day in the tour looks like: a mix of forums, filming, beach time, and real deals — all in one schedule