from 25.06.2025 11:00 to 25.06.2025 12:00
Online
Practical webinar on the opportunities of the international platform.
Speaker - Ksenia Dolgaya.
In the broadcast, we will discuss:
- The interface and capabilities of the platform;
- How to quickly process requests for the most demanding clients;
- What tools are available for independently closing deals on the platform.
In the introductory course, all participants can expect homework assignments, useful guides, and gifts. Most importantly, viewers will receive a certificate for completing the introductory course in the profession of "International Digital Broker."