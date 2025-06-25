Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeCalendar eventsPractical webinar on the opportunities of the international platform.
from 25.06.2025 11:00 to 25.06.2025 12:00
Online

Practical webinar on the opportunities of the international platform.

Practical webinar on the opportunities of the international platform.

Speaker - Ksenia Dolgaya.

In the broadcast, we will discuss:

  • The interface and capabilities of the platform;
  • How to quickly process requests for the most demanding clients;
  • What tools are available for independently closing deals on the platform.


In the introductory course, all participants can expect homework assignments, useful guides, and gifts. Most importantly, viewers will receive a certificate for completing the introductory course in the profession of "International Digital Broker."

PreviousNext
Register for the event
CatalogMap