from 27.10.2025 07:00 to 27.10.2025 08:00
Online
Life by the Sea: How to Move and Buy Property in Thailand Without Stress
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, Housebook representative in Thailand, Senior Sales Manager at Next Point.
In the webinar, we will discuss:
• The map of a smooth relocation to Thailand: 5 blocks that will cover 100% of your typical inquiries.
• Visas: grounds, timelines, documents — everything you need to know for legal residence.
• Areas: access to beaches, medical facilities, and services — choose the best place to live!
• Schools: programs, enrollment, logistics — ensure quality education for your children.
• Daily life: renting, utilities, communication, and transportation — how to organize a comfortable life in a new place.
• Property purchase: freehold/leasehold, payments, registration — all the details that will help you become a homeowner in Thailand.
