Life by the Sea: How to Move and Buy Property in Thailand Without Stress

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.

Speaker: Ksenia Vasina, Housebook representative in Thailand, Senior Sales Manager at Next Point.





In the webinar, we will discuss:





• The map of a smooth relocation to Thailand: 5 blocks that will cover 100% of your typical inquiries.

• Visas: grounds, timelines, documents — everything you need to know for legal residence.

• Areas: access to beaches, medical facilities, and services — choose the best place to live!

• Schools: programs, enrollment, logistics — ensure quality education for your children.

• Daily life: renting, utilities, communication, and transportation — how to organize a comfortable life in a new place.

• Property purchase: freehold/leasehold, payments, registration — all the details that will help you become a homeowner in Thailand.