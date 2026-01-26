Webinar: Promising Locations for Investment in Phuket

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

What to expect:

• An overview of the island by locations and conditional zones from the perspective of rental potential.

• Target consumer groups by area.

• Average rental and property purchase prices.

• Rental potential for each district.

• A detailed review of top areas for investment in 2026.

• A 5-year forecast for promising districts for investment.





Speaker: Evgeny Lebedev, representative of Housebook in Thailand.





Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information for successful investments!