from 26.01.2026 09:00 to 26.01.2026 10:00
Webinar: Promising Locations for Investment in Phuket
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
What to expect:
• An overview of the island by locations and conditional zones from the perspective of rental potential.
• Target consumer groups by area.
• Average rental and property purchase prices.
• Rental potential for each district.
• A detailed review of top areas for investment in 2026.
• A 5-year forecast for promising districts for investment.
Speaker: Evgeny Lebedev, representative of Housebook in Thailand.
Don't miss the opportunity to gain valuable information for successful investments!