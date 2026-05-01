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HomeBlogEvents CalendarWe are launching a closed webinar on a new investment product in Bali
from 22.05.2026 09:00 to 22.05.2026 10:00
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We are launching a closed webinar on a new investment product in Bali

We are launching a closed webinar on a new investment product in Bali

Ready Rental Business in Bali


We go beyond selling "square meters" and offer Housebook brokers the opportunity to provide their clients with a liquid asset with confirmed profitability. This is not construction or promises — it’s an operating business.


1. Property: Strategic Asset


  – Type: Individual three-bedroom villas with private pools and land.

  – Format: Intimate boutique complex (maximum privacy and demand).

  – Status: The property is completed (2026), all documentation is ready (Pink Zone, permits obtained).

  – Location: Bali, a sought-after tourist area, just three minutes from Pandawa Beach.

  – Price: $270,000.


2. Investor Math (LTV and Profitability)


  We eliminate the risk of uncertainty by providing the investor with a choice of strategy:


  • Profitability Guarantee:

   – 10% per annum for 1 year.

   – OR 8% per annum for 3 years.

  • Installment Plan: 50% — down payment, 50% — interest-free installment over 6 months.

  • Cash Flow during Payment: All rental income during the 6-month installment period goes towards repaying the property cost.

  • Flexibility: Option for personal residence without restrictions or management transfer.


3. Operating System: Managing Reality


  The villas are already integrated into the market and generating income (Airbnb, Booking, and other OTAs). We use a hybrid rental model:


  • Monthly rentals during the "low" season for stability.

  • Daily rentals during peak months (3 months a year) to maximize profits.


4. Broker Privileges (Promotion until June 15)


  For the Housebook team, we have prepared conditions that make the game as profitable as possible:


  • Commission: 700,000 rubles "in hand" for each deal.

  • Grand Prize: The first broker to close a deal will receive a trip to Bali (flight and a week’s stay at the villa on us).

  • Condition: To receive bonuses, it is necessary to register the client and receive a deposit by June 15. The deal itself can be completed later.


5. Marketing and Operational Support


  We take on 70% of the operational stress, providing the broker with ready-made tools:


  • Content Package: Three waves of warming-up for social media (vertical videos, 4-5 series in each wave) with varied presentations and creatives.

  • Sales Tools:

   – Ready-made email templates for investors.

   – FAQ (Knowledge Base): Prompt answers to all typical client questions.

   – Financial Logistics: Full transaction support. We accept rubles, foreign currency, and cryptocurrency. Transfers from Russia and anywhere in the world — legally clean and secure.

Register for the event
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