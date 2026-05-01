We are launching a closed webinar on a new investment product in Bali

Ready Rental Business in Bali





We go beyond selling "square meters" and offer Housebook brokers the opportunity to provide their clients with a liquid asset with confirmed profitability. This is not construction or promises — it’s an operating business.





1. Property: Strategic Asset





– Type: Individual three-bedroom villas with private pools and land.

– Format: Intimate boutique complex (maximum privacy and demand).

– Status: The property is completed (2026), all documentation is ready (Pink Zone, permits obtained).

– Location: Bali, a sought-after tourist area, just three minutes from Pandawa Beach.

– Price: $270,000.





2. Investor Math (LTV and Profitability)





We eliminate the risk of uncertainty by providing the investor with a choice of strategy:





• Profitability Guarantee:

– 10% per annum for 1 year.

– OR 8% per annum for 3 years.

• Installment Plan: 50% — down payment, 50% — interest-free installment over 6 months.

• Cash Flow during Payment: All rental income during the 6-month installment period goes towards repaying the property cost.

• Flexibility: Option for personal residence without restrictions or management transfer.





3. Operating System: Managing Reality





The villas are already integrated into the market and generating income (Airbnb, Booking, and other OTAs). We use a hybrid rental model:





• Monthly rentals during the "low" season for stability.

• Daily rentals during peak months (3 months a year) to maximize profits.





4. Broker Privileges (Promotion until June 15)





For the Housebook team, we have prepared conditions that make the game as profitable as possible:





• Commission: 700,000 rubles "in hand" for each deal.

• Grand Prize: The first broker to close a deal will receive a trip to Bali (flight and a week’s stay at the villa on us).

• Condition: To receive bonuses, it is necessary to register the client and receive a deposit by June 15. The deal itself can be completed later.





5. Marketing and Operational Support





We take on 70% of the operational stress, providing the broker with ready-made tools:





• Content Package: Three waves of warming-up for social media (vertical videos, 4-5 series in each wave) with varied presentations and creatives.

• Sales Tools:

– Ready-made email templates for investors.

– FAQ (Knowledge Base): Prompt answers to all typical client questions.

– Financial Logistics: Full transaction support. We accept rubles, foreign currency, and cryptocurrency. Transfers from Russia and anywhere in the world — legally clean and secure.