from 29.01.2026 07:00 to 29.01.2026 08:00
OnlineFinished
Bali as a leading investment destination in real estate
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.
What we will discuss:
• What is Nuanu and why is it an attractive investment project in Bali?
• Nuanu compared to other locations in Bali.
• The target audience investing in the City of the Future.
• An overview of Nuanu's infrastructure.
• Three top projects available for sale.
• We will discuss bonuses for agents selling projects in Nuanu.
Speaker: Vitaly Makarov, Housebook representative in Indonesia