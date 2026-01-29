Bali as a leading investment destination in real estate

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian Language.

What we will discuss:





• What is Nuanu and why is it an attractive investment project in Bali?

• Nuanu compared to other locations in Bali.

• The target audience investing in the City of the Future.

• An overview of Nuanu's infrastructure.

• Three top projects available for sale.

• We will discuss bonuses for agents selling projects in Nuanu.





Speaker: Vitaly Makarov, Housebook representative in Indonesia