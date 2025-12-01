Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogCalendar eventsHow to Invest in Bali Real Estate and Not to Lose Money: Strategies Breakdown
from 12.12.2025 11:00 to 12.12.2025 12:00
Online

How to Invest in Bali Real Estate and Not to Lose Money: Strategies Breakdown

How to Invest in Bali Real Estate and Not to Lose Money: Strategies Breakdown

Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.


What will we discuss?

  • Why Bali is a market of opportunities, not a bubble
  • Proven strategies: flipping, rental income
  • Common investor mistakes
  • How to tell a quality project from junk
  • ROI in reality, not in marketing materials
  • What impacts liquidity


Speaker: Vitaliy Makarov, Sales Department Director, HouseBook Bali



Register for the event
Catalog