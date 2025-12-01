from 12.12.2025 11:00 to 12.12.2025 12:00
Online
How to Invest in Bali Real Estate and Not to Lose Money: Strategies Breakdown
Attention! The webinar is being held in Russian language.
What will we discuss?
- Why Bali is a market of opportunities, not a bubble
- Proven strategies: flipping, rental income
- Common investor mistakes
- How to tell a quality project from junk
- ROI in reality, not in marketing materials
- What impacts liquidity
Speaker: Vitaliy Makarov, Sales Department Director, HouseBook Bali